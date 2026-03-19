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Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,02M
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Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle
1
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ID: 36411
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Superb villa in the center of Givat Hambatar, 350 m2 built, 400 m2 of land, huge courtyard, 60 m2 of parking, balconies and more

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,02M
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