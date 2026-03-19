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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon souccah

Jerusalem, Israel
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$895,700
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7
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ID: 36370
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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At the most sought after location of Kiryat Yovel – at the border of Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet, close to the future tram line, a few minutes from Malha shopping centre, parks and public transport. In a recent building after reinforcement (Tama 38), with elevator of Shabbat and access completely without steps, is a modern 3-room apartment, built only a few years ago. Area of 77 m2 well arranged, bright with two orientations! Beautiful terrace of 12 m2, partly adapted for the soccah, with open and green view. The apartment also includes: • A master suite with ensuite shower room • An additional bathroom with bathtub • A secure room (mamad) • Central air conditioning • Ground heating • And a private storage room registered at the cadastre (Tabou)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$895,700
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