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Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,732
;
5
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ID: 36365
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Rashi, 109

About the complex

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In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere. The apartment consists of 5 well arranged rooms, including a master suite, a functional independent kitchen with direct access to a pleasant terrace of 8 m2, perfect for daily meals. The spaces are generous and practical, in a suitable condition allowing immediate installation. A rare property to rent, combining surface, comfort and central location. Rashi Street 109, Jerusalem Rent : 14000 Available immediately

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,732
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