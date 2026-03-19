Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere.
The apartment consists of 5 well arranged rooms, including a master suite, a functional independent kitchen with direct access to a pleasant terrace of 8 m2, perfect for daily meals. The spaces are generous and practical, in a suitable condition allowing immediate installation.
A rare property to rent, combining surface, comfort and central location.
Rashi Street 109, Jerusalem
Rent : 14000
Available immediately
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Jerusalem, Israel
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