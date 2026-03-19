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Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,87M
;
10
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ID: 36301
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yosef Burg

About the complex

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Superb 4-room apartment in Rova Misrad Hahouts. Ideally located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, this magnificent 111 m2 apartment offers an exceptional living environment, combining modern comfort and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious bright living room with direct access to a balcony of 12 m2, Unobstructed view and double exposure for natural brightness all day long, Elevator of Shabbat, Private cellar, 2 parking spaces included. Sale price: 5,537,000 Current rent: 9.600

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,87M
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