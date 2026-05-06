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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre holylland jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
10
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ID: 39774
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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SOLD OUT – HOLYLAND, JERUSALEM Apartment 4,5 rooms, 141 m2, originally 5 rooms • Large spacious living room • 2 large terraces • 2 bathrooms, including one in the master suite • 2 parking spaces • Luxury residence with elegant lobby • Sports room & synagogue in the residence

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre holylland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
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