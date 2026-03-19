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Residential quarter Superbe appartement luxueux de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
;
8
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ID: 35855
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNasi, 73

About the complex

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BZH In the heart of Hadera city centre, superb and rare product! Close to all amenities, bright, pleasant, luxurious, kosher kitchen, air conditioning, terrace, elevator, cellar, parking!

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement luxueux de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
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