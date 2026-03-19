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Residential quarter a quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre le plus luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1
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5
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ID: 35517
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 224

About the complex

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For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel Aviv: 3-room apartment for sale, the most luxurious, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele furniture and appliances, and much more. For more information, price on request. Aya

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter a quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre le plus luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
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