  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
Sold or out of date
11
ID: 35223
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Hamaalot – Downtown Small central street in the heart of the city centre Apartment on the 3rd floor out of 5 Elevator No parking 4 m2 balcony 4 pieces – 120 m2 3 toilets 2 bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Independent air conditioning in each room Ground heating

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the district of Ramat Aviv Gimel, ideally located in a central and very quiet environment. Procedure in progress for the addition of a 17 m2 mirpeset to be built in August. COMPLETELY RENEWED – SYNTHESIS PHOTOS. 3rd floor on 8, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 13…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,592
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications