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Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
;
6
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ID: 35500
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Montefiore, 37

About the complex

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Unique product! Historic building 2 steps from the Montefiore Hotel. Very nice height under ceiling, balcony, beautiful volumes. Calm down. Exceptional address.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
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