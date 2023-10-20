Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach

Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach

Herzliya, Israel
$7,52M
8
ID: 34065
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Wingate

About the complex

Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, this new villa is the embodiment of modern luxury and architectural excellence. Designed by the famous architect Orly Shrem, this carefully crafted residence spans three levels and offers 330 m2 of refined living space on a 320 m2 plot. Each detail reflects a first-rate design and functionality, from custom kitchen to advanced Fujitsu VRF air conditioning, smart home technology and floor heating. An elegant private elevator connects all floors, while the windows from the floor to the ceiling let in abundant natural light in beautifully furnished interiors. Outside, enjoy a quiet private swimming pool of 35 m2 and the convenience of two private parking spaces. Main features: – 330 m2 of luxurious living space – Land of 320 m2 – Private swimming pool of 35 m2 – Design kitchen – Smart Home System – Lift – Floor heating – Two parking spaces This exceptional villa offers a rare combination of timeless design and state-of-the-art comfort — all within walking distance of the Mediterranean Sea. Please contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
