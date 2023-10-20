  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
7
ID: 34786
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 108

About the complex

In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 …
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo 5 rooms - 4th floor on 4 For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment. 115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace. A superb and bright apartment, cl…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications