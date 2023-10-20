Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located on Molcho Street, right in Neve Tzedek, its shops, charm and atmosphere, this apartment enjoys a pleasant urban environment, close to shops, cafes, public transport and all the amenities of everyday life.
Molcho Street is appreciated for its residential calm, while remaining a few minutes from the main axes of the city.
Description of property
Apartment 2 rooms with an area of 54 m2, located on the 1st floor of a well maintained building, without elevator, miklat in immediate vicinity.
The apartment is very bright and has undergone a complete renovation, offering modern services and a functional layout, ideal for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a rental investment.
Main characteristics
• 2 pieces
• 54 m2
• 1st floor
• Without elevator
• Completely renovated
• Bright
• Central and sought-after neighbourhood
Excellent investment whether in residential or long term rental (estimated rent at 10-11.000NIS/month) or AirbnB (rent 15-18.000NIS/month)
Price: NIS 3 800 000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return