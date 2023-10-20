  1. Realting.com
  Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,19M
ID: 34453
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shabazi, 47

About the complex

Located on Molcho Street, right in Neve Tzedek, its shops, charm and atmosphere, this apartment enjoys a pleasant urban environment, close to shops, cafes, public transport and all the amenities of everyday life. Molcho Street is appreciated for its residential calm, while remaining a few minutes from the main axes of the city. Description of property Apartment 2 rooms with an area of 54 m2, located on the 1st floor of a well maintained building, without elevator, miklat in immediate vicinity. The apartment is very bright and has undergone a complete renovation, offering modern services and a functional layout, ideal for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a rental investment. Main characteristics • 2 pieces • 54 m2 • 1st floor • Without elevator • Completely renovated • Bright • Central and sought-after neighbourhood Excellent investment whether in residential or long term rental (estimated rent at 10-11.000NIS/month) or AirbnB (rent 15-18.000NIS/month) Price: NIS 3 800 000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

