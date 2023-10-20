  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$940,187
6
ID: 34408
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Mivtsa Sinai, BeEng.co.il

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, reliability, sustainability and service. Every detail is designed to ensure a better life – safer, healthier and more enjoyable – with accompaniment from design to key delivery. 2 buildings with 13 floors 134 apartments 5 levels of parking and cellars 2 kindergartens Shared public spaces promoting community life for residents Elevators design Hadar planning and implementation Buildings built according to green construction standard (5281) – 3 stars Impressive exterior design with modern architecture Sea view from high floors Green space under buildings Only 10 minutes' drive from the sea Line 20 2 pace buses Near metro line Bicycle path at the foot of the building

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

