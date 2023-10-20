  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595

Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,912
6
ID: 34523
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Raoul Wallenberg

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and bright living room opening onto a terrace of 4 m2 with an incredible view, ideal for enjoying calm and light throughout the day. The comfortable room enjoys a mamad, combining security and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer modern comfort in a refined environment. The residence offers high-end services, with a gym on the first floor, an elevator in Shabbat, as well as a large common terrace on the 10th floor allowing the installation of a soccah. The location is exceptional: central, quiet, close to the tram, shops and all amenities of the city centre. A rare, bright and elegant property, ideal for guests seeking prestige, comfort and strategic location in Jerusalem. Available from 1 March.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$984,390
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$759,266
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
Other complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,13M
For sale – 5 room apartment in a new residence, Hadekel Street, facing the sea Located in a recent and secure residence with guard, this spacious 5-room apartment offers an ideal living environment facing the sea. The apartment is new, bright and well arranged. It includes a mamad (safe ro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
