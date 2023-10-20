Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city.
The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and bright living room opening onto a terrace of 4 m2 with an incredible view, ideal for enjoying calm and light throughout the day. The comfortable room enjoys a mamad, combining security and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer modern comfort in a refined environment.
The residence offers high-end services, with a gym on the first floor, an elevator in Shabbat, as well as a large common terrace on the 10th floor allowing the installation of a soccah. The location is exceptional: central, quiet, close to the tram, shops and all amenities of the city centre.
A rare, bright and elegant property, ideal for guests seeking prestige, comfort and strategic location in Jerusalem.
Available from 1 March.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return