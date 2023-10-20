Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park which leads directly to Moshava Germanit , a few minutes from Hadar Shopping Centre and Talpiot Supermarkets – everything is within easy reach!
In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with a beautiful lobby and Shabbat elevators.
New apartment of 3 rooms, 71 m2 plus a pleasant terrace fully adapted for the Soukka !
Separate kitchen, bathroom and laundry, secure room (Mamad) and master bedroom.
Very rich technical specifications: floor heating system and central air conditioning.
The apartment has an underground private parking and a large private cellar located next to the elevator.
Currently, a new tram line is under construction a few minutes from the building, it will connect directly to the city center and more.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
