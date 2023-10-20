Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
;
7
ID: 34518
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park which leads directly to Moshava Germanit , a few minutes from Hadar Shopping Centre and Talpiot Supermarkets – everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with a beautiful lobby and Shabbat elevators. New apartment of 3 rooms, 71 m2 plus a pleasant terrace fully adapted for the Soukka ! Separate kitchen, bathroom and laundry, secure room (Mamad) and master bedroom. Very rich technical specifications: floor heating system and central air conditioning. The apartment has an underground private parking and a large private cellar located next to the elevator. Currently, a new tram line is under construction a few minutes from the building, it will connect directly to the city center and more.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
Other complexes
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
Beautiful 4 room apartment, new, bright and spacious. Area 110 m2, it includes terrace 14m2, a cellar, parking and an elevator. Offering beautiful sea views, it is located on the 2nd floor of an 8-storey building, in the new residential environment of Akhziv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor wi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living envir…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications