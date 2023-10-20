  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
$2,63M
4
ID: 34479
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Center District
  Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  City
    Raanana
  Address
    Moshe Wilensky

About the complex

RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Planned delivery : Early 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

