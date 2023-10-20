  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
6
ID: 34454
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shabazi, 31

About the complex

Exceptional and rare penthouse of 176m2 terrace with rooftop of 32m2 Shabazi street in the heart of Neve Tzedek! Lower level: 3 comfortable bedrooms including a master suite with private balcony of 5 m2, 2 modern bathrooms and a small intimate living room. Upper level: a superb 32 m2 rooftop, ideal for moments of relaxation or reception, with an unobstructed view of Tel Aviv. The apartment also has 2 private parking spaces, an exceptional asset in this historic area. A unique property that combines modern luxury and timeless charm, perfect for a prestigious residence or a heritage investment in the heart of Neve Tzedek.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
