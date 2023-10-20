  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives

Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34096
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Altalena

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
We are delighted to present your future apartment, located in the brand new Shimon Peres neighborhood in Ashdod. Special offers & payment conditions : 4 room apartments Area: 122 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 140 000 Apartments 5 rooms Surface: 131 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 400 000 Conditions of payment: 7% on signature 8% at start of work 85% on delivery Without any indexing! Price set today for delivery in 5 years! Technical specifications – Apartments 4 to 5 rooms Construction: Green construction according to 5281 Natural stone facade or Porcellanosa Performance thermal and acoustic insulation High ceiling height in common areas Intelligent elevator with design lighting Video intercom with color screen Spacious entrance hall, technical room and bike room Pre-installation for ductable air conditioning Armored door at entrance, high-end interior doors Intelligent electrical system Private storage space for each unit Interior of apartments: Contemporary and luminous architecture Porcellanosa high-end tile (100x100 / 80x80 cm) Spacious balcony with design glass railings Preparation for Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen on balcony (depending on model) TV and RJ45 sockets in all rooms Electric shutters with design switches Pre-installed ductable air conditioning 3x25A three-phase electricity Bathrooms & sanitary facilities : Modern tile in all water parts Hanging furniture + mirror in the parental suite Double sink in the children's bathroom (depending on apartment) WC suspended in all bathrooms Aerators installed in each bathroom Kitchen: High-end kitchen with central island Built-in sink with design tap Location for dishwasher, oven and double refrigerator Quartz or granite worktop Large storage Preparation for electric charging station for car Ashdod is an expanding city with high potential for development. Shimon Peres will include: About 3,600 new housing units Dynamic commercial zones Modern public institutions Large green spaces for optimal quality of life This development will create new jobs and meet the growing demand for housing. A strategic location: Close to the university campus, High Tech Park and the station, this real estate project offers a modern, dynamic and connected living environment.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Unique magnifique rdj avec 245m2 dexterieurs
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications