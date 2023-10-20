  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Ashdod
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashdod, Israel
$1,11M
12
ID: 34713
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    South District
  Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  City
    Ashdod
  Address
    HaShvatim

About the complex

Beautiful 5-room apartment for sale in Ashdod in a very popular residence in "Youd Bet", sunny south facing with an unobstructed view. A cellar and a private parking lot complete this exceptional property

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$837,045
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,916
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,11M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$987,525
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great pote…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
BZH New exclusively! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea! A new house, a unique living environment: - Recent ultra-design house, - 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approxima…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications