  4. Residential quarter Un 4 pieces recent quartier barnea tres bon etat

Residential quarter Un 4 pieces recent quartier barnea tres bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
;
4
ID: 34037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

A beautiful 4 pieces recent building

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
In the prestigious north of Tel Aviv, between Rabin Square and Kikar Hamedina Square! What awaits you: Located in a renovated and neat building On one level, overlooking the outside 4 spacious rooms – 128 m2 Two large terraces: 27 m2 and 6 m2, both with high-end chevron parquet for a to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
FOR SALE – RARE OPPORTUNITY Kyriat Hayovel – Project 2.5 pieces 64 m2 2 terraces – 5.5 m2 each Parking Mahsan Delivery in 8 months
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
