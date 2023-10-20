  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  4. Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya

Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya

Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33695
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
You are viewing
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Show all Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxur…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
apartment 4 pcs dimri 3rd floor gage view well maintained quality project only 2 to compensate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications