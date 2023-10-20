  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 163 m2 a vendre tour gan hair sur ben gurion et pres de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,45M
2
ID: 34012
Last update: 05/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hadassa, 15

About the complex

Français
New on sale exclusively Hadassah 6 - in the prestigious and sought after Gan Ha'ir tower ????? Bright and well maintained apartment of approximately 163 m2 Practical underground parking ???? 7th Floor ???? Northwestern view from the living room (living room and kitchen) and east from the rooms The building benefited from a complete exterior renovation and a fully paid roof renovation! The advantages of the tower: A new wellness complex on the roof terrace, including: * Olympic pool * Spacious and modern gym * Dry and wet sauna * Jacuzzi Custodian at the entrance 24/7 A large well-appointed space with showers and toilets A space reserved for residents with access to a private garden Green environment

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

