Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan

Givat Shmuel, Israel
$806,949
ID: 33907
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givat Shmuel

About the complex

Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. 50m2+15m2 terrace Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating rental investment. Differentiating advantages: ✔ Sports hall ✔ Pilates Studio ✔ Gaming Room ✔ Rooftop with Jacuzzi ✔ Dynamic urban environment Why invest here? • 2–3 pieces typology = most sought after product Strategic location in the Israeli economic basin Modern residence with services = long term valuation A real estate asset balanced between rental yield and surplus-value potential. Rate grid and simulations on request

Location on the map

Givat Shmuel, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,42M
Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,442
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$806,949
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
New for exclusive sale! 9 Sderot Street Ben Zion A lively central avenue, close to cultural and leisure centres and tramway. A beautiful 3 room apartment, full of charm and bright. Area of approximately 82 m2 Exhibition on 3 sides High ceilings 3rd floor (no elevator) Rear side and quiet Sta…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Penthouse a Ashdod has great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms converted into 4 with cellar and private parking. Elevator arrives directly in the Penthouse
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Real estate Israel
