  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Givat mordehai entree herzog

Residential quarter Givat mordehai entree herzog

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
;
10
ID: 33998
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
The apartment is located at the entrance to Givat Mordechai, on Herzog Boulevard, near Emek hatsvaim and the Botanical Garden. It is also located at the foot of the new tram station, kindergarten and shops. Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 95 m2 inscribed , 3 bedrooms including the mamad (safe room) .. It has 2 bathrooms and a balcony of 12 m2 with beautiful open view. A cellar and parking space (subject to availability) The apartment requires renovations with great potential. Available immediately.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Givat mordehai entree herzog
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Other complexes
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Excellent deal in a new building Close to the light tram, with a magnificent view Beautiful terrace Close to all shops An opportunity not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
For sale – Exclusive rooftop duplex, Rue Dizengoff, Tel Aviv Exceptional address on one of Tel Aviv's most popular streets, in the heart of cultural, shopping and a few minutes from the beaches. Main features: New duplex – 6th and 7th floors 4 pieces – triple orientation Level 6 : 62 m2 + …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications