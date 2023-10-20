  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bel appartement

Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,380
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$674,025
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,380
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Show all Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$454,575
BZH In the heart of the city centre, in Hanassi Main Street, RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious 4-room apartment on courtyard at an exceptional price! - Old apartment of about 107 m2, - Large bright living room, - Separate kitchen with laundry area, - 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, - 2 ba…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications