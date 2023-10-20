Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot)
Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only).
West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon
Modern residence with 3 elevators, including one from Shabbat
Fully air-conditioned apartment
Parking space included
Ideally located, close to shops, schools, public transport and the synagogue.
Exceptional price: 2,250,000 instead of 2,400,000. A real opportunity, perfect for an investment or to live there on a daily basis.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return