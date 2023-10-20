Residential quarter Charmant appartement de 4 pieces au bord du quartier park a un prix tres attractif

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive charming
4 room apartment, in a marble stone building, completely renovated!
Characteristics:
- 4 recent rooms, bright about 90m2,
- Renovated kitchen,
- Nice living space,
- 2 small sunny terraces facing south and west,
- Parental suite with private bathroom,
- 2 additional bedrooms including one secured,
- In total: 2 shower rooms and 2 toilets,
- On the second floor on 8,
- Elevator,
- Climate change,
- Shared cellar upstairs,
- Parking,
- Quality materials,
- Low loads!
The apartment is located in a quiet residence with garden and palm trees, close to the entrance to the EcoPark, a small shopping centre, and the new sports resort Holmes place.
Great product, great location, great investment!
Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return