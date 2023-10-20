  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Charmant appartement de 4 pieces au bord du quartier park a un prix tres attractif

Residential quarter Charmant appartement de 4 pieces au bord du quartier park a un prix tres attractif

Hadera, Israel
from
$611,325
;
6
ID: 33529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive charming 4 room apartment, in a marble stone building, completely renovated! Characteristics: - 4 recent rooms, bright about 90m2, - Renovated kitchen, - Nice living space, - 2 small sunny terraces facing south and west, - Parental suite with private bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including one secured, - In total: 2 shower rooms and 2 toilets, - On the second floor on 8, - Elevator, - Climate change, - Shared cellar upstairs, - Parking, - Quality materials, - Low loads! The apartment is located in a quiet residence with garden and palm trees, close to the entrance to the EcoPark, a small shopping centre, and the new sports resort Holmes place. Great product, great location, great investment! Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Located in the shop building "Ma'ale HaTzofim" in Ramat Gan, designed and built by the famous architectural firm "Feigin Architects". The building was completed in 2020 and is considered a prestigious and unique project with one of the highest construction standards in Israel. The building h…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 50m2 with balcony of 5m2 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks! Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators. 5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of Soukka terraces – 423 m2 in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications