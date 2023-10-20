Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
8
ID: 33556
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Center District
  Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  City
    Raanana

About the complex

Beautiful single foot penthouse. Keep it busy. Very invested. Six pieces including mamad. 2 very nice terrace one of 120 m2 from the living room and the other of 33 m2 from the kitchen. 2 parking spaces a large cellar. to see absolutely.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
