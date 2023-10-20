  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$837,045
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS: * 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS * 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS * 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS * Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS * Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea. The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes. Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector. A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$837,045
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$940,500
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Givat Shmouel project the little Neuilly from Tel Aviv Mardochee Khayat proposes a project whose reputation is no longer to be done Located in the best place of Guivat Shmouel near synagogues and shops Access to the direct highway for Tel Aviv Guivat Shmouel is a city strategically located…
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
