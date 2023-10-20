  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet luxueux au coeur de bat yam sur le boulevard haatzmaut

Residential quarter Projet luxueux au coeur de bat yam sur le boulevard haatzmaut

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,60M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 32663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Projet luxueux au coeur de bat yam sur le boulevard haatzmaut
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$443,852
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet luxueux au coeur de bat yam sur le boulevard haatzmaut
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,60M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,60M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$831,323
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications