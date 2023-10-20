  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A vendre a baka le charme authentique a personnaliser

A vendre a baka le charme authentique a personnaliser

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
9
ID: 25802
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Operation open doors this Friday 23 May from 9.30am to 11am, come take a look! In one of the quietest and most sought after streets of Baka, discover this 4 rooms full of potential located on the 1st floor of a beautiful stone building. Net surface area: 80 m2 (by cadastre) High ceilings of 3.25 m – guaranteed space and light 3 exhibitions (East, North, West) – very bright all day Small balcony of 5 m2 leaving the living room – ideal for a soccah 3 comfortable bedrooms Bathroom with bathtub Very quiet, family and pleasant environment Parking generally easy in the immediate vicinity (Yehuda Street) Close to Efrata School, close to the cafes of Emek Refaim and the First Station: a prime location for an active and warm community life. Apartment currently in its rental state up to 5 months ago), offering a nice opportunity to renovate according to your tastes. Attractive price for Baka – An address full of charm and potential! ???? Contact us to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre a baka le charme authentique a personnaliser
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
