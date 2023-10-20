Residential quarter A vendre a baka le charme authentique a personnaliser

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Operation open doors this Friday 23 May from 9.30am to 11am, come take a look!
In one of the quietest and most sought after streets of Baka, discover this 4 rooms full of potential located on the 1st floor of a beautiful stone building.
Net surface area: 80 m2 (by cadastre)
High ceilings of 3.25 m – guaranteed space and light
3 exhibitions (East, North, West) – very bright all day
Small balcony of 5 m2 leaving the living room – ideal for a soccah
3 comfortable bedrooms
Bathroom with bathtub
Very quiet, family and pleasant environment
Parking generally easy in the immediate vicinity (Yehuda Street)
Close to Efrata School, close to the cafes of Emek Refaim and the First Station: a prime location for an active and warm community life.
Apartment currently in its rental state up to 5 months ago), offering a nice opportunity to renovate according to your tastes.
Attractive price for Baka – An address full of charm and potential!
???? Contact us to arrange a visit!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel .
Ideal loca…
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea!
Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem!
✅ Mamad
✅ Elevator
✅ Double bathroom
✅ High ceilings
✅ A balcony of 12 square meters
✅ High …