Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
;
5
ID: 25261
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

This is a shell property. Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, and the Great Synagogue, the nearby combinations cultural heritage with modern convenience. Set on a serene, tree-lined street, North Talpiot features well-maintained properties and a welcoming community atmosphere. Residents benefit from easy access to essential amenities such as supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as reliable public transport to central Jerusalem. The area is surrounded by green spaces and parks like the Talpiot Promenade, which provides standing views of the Old City. Additionally, the neighborhood is enriched by its educational institutions and yeshivas, fostering a dynamic and family-friendly environment. Key details: Indoor: 115 m2 Balconies: 13 m2 Open-plan layout Designer kosher-friendly kitchen with an island Bedrooms: up to 4 - including a spacious master suite and a safe-room (Mamad). Bathrooms: 2 Luxury walk-in closet Designer entry door Premium interior doors Porcelain granite flooring VRF high-end conditioning system Underfloor heating with individual room control Electric shutters with adjustable slats Advanced security system incl. CCTV This property offers both an exceptional residential experience and a lucrative investment opportunity with high rental potential.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

