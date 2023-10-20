Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, and the Great Synagogue, the nearby combinations cultural heritage with modern convenience. Set on a serene, tree-lined street, North Talpiot features well-maintained properties and a welcoming community atmosphere.
Residents benefit from easy access to essential amenities such as supermarkets, shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as reliable public transport to central Jerusalem. The area is surrounded by green spaces and parks like the Talpiot Promenade, which provides standing views of the Old City. Additionally, the neighborhood is enriched by its educational institutions and yeshivas, fostering a dynamic and family-friendly environment.
Key details:
Indoor: 115 m2
Balconies: 13 m2
Open-plan layout
Designer kosher-friendly kitchen with an island
Bedrooms: up to 4 - including a spacious master suite and a safe-room (Mamad).
Bathrooms: 2
Luxury walk-in closet
Designer entry door
Premium interior doors
Porcelain granite flooring
VRF high-end conditioning system
Underfloor heating with individual room control
Electric shutters with adjustable slats
Advanced security system incl. CCTV
This property offers both an exceptional residential experience and a lucrative investment opportunity with high rental potential.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
