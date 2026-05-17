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Penthouses for sale in Netivot, Israel

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Penthouse 4 rooms in Netivot, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Exceptional penthouse in Netivot Maarav – 4 rooms + terrace Treat yourself to the luxury of…
$788,900
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