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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Netanya, Israel

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2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from t…
$2,665
per month
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET P…
$2,665
per month
Leave a request
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