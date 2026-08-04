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Penthouses for sale in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel

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Penthouse 5 rooms in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$3,23M
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