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Apartments for sale in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel

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18 properties total found
5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 151 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,81M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$3,23M
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3 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,02M
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2 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
2 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$951,200
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,50M
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4 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,36M
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 139 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,74M
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,51M
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2 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
2 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiryat Yo…
$869,200
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4 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,54M
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 108 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,40M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiryat Yo…
$1,46M
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4 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,55M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,34M
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2 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
2 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$900,032
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2 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
2 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$908,560
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2 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
2 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$842,960
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,55M
Leave a request

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