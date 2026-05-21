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Monthly rent of villas in Jerusalem, Israel

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2 properties total found
4 room villa in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Villa 180 meters + 150 meters outdoor spaces 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking furnished Parkin…
$13,760
per month
Leave a request
5 room villa in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Located in the popular Bayit Vagan district, on the requested Yossef Hahkmi Street, this pri…
$17,000
per month
Leave a request
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