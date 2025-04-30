Permanent residence in Israel

Israel offers several immigration pathways, the most notable being Aliyah under the Law of Return, which allows Jews, people of Jewish ancestry, and their spouses to immigrate and gain Israeli citizenship. Other options include work visas, student visas, and residency permits for family reunification or humanitarian reasons. Aliyah is administered by The Jewish Agency and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, supporting new immigrants (olim) with housing, Hebrew language classes (Ulpan), and financial assistance.
For Aliyah (Jewish Immigration under the Law of Return):
Proof of Jewish Heritage
Letters from rabbis, synagogue membership, or parents’/grandparents’ Jewish documents.
Aliyah Application Form
Submitted through The Jewish Agency or Israeli consulate.
Police Clearance Certificate
From countries where you’ve lived for the past 10 years.
Medical Records
Health declaration and possibly a medical exam.
Marriage or Divorce Certificate (if applicable)
Required for family status verification.