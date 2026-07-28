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Residential properties for sale in Hof HaSharon Regional Council, Israel

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1 property total found
Penthouse 6 rooms in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 175 m²
Reference: HR 141 District: Gllil Yam, close to the sea Magnificent penthouse nine kablan 6 …
$4,59M
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