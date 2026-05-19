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Villas with garage for sale in Hof HaCarmel Regional Council, Israel

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Villa in Caesarea, Israel
Villa
Caesarea, Israel
For sale luxury villa in Caesarea - one of the most prestigious settlements in Israel.Israel…
$8,50M
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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Properties features in Hof HaCarmel Regional Council, Israel

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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