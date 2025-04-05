Show property on map Show properties list
6 room apartment in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
6 room apartment
Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
Agamim: GROUND FLOOR 6 rooms - 195 m2 + garden 100 m2 2 parking spaces elevator shabat
$1,19M
Villa 7 rooms in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 1 000 m²
Reference: BG 102 Beer Ganim 10 min from Ashkelon and 15 min from Ashdod Religious district …
$3,09M
Villa 6 rooms in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
Reference: BG 100 Exclusively Moshav Beer Ganim 10 minutes from Ashkelon and 20 minutes from…
$3,60M
