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Apartments for sale in Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel

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4 room apartment in Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
4 room apartment
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
In Kiryat Moshe, new to the market: Ideally located near the tram (green line), beautiful 4.…
$5,50M
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