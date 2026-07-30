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Penthouses for sale in Givat Shmuel, Israel

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$2,82M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$2,82M
Leave a request
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