Residential properties for sale in Gan Yavne, Israel

houses
4
5 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 mete…
$3,17M
1 room apartment in Gan Yavne, Israel
1 room apartment
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Reference: GY 100 Neighborhood: Gan yavne 400 m2 plot for sale With building permit, 300 m2 …
$800,565
Cottage 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Reference: GY 105 Cottage On 2 floors 250 m2 plot 153 m2 built + garden 6 rooms Mamad Electr…
$1,01M
Cottage 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Reference: GY 101 Neighborhood: Torah ve avoda Cottage of 260 m2 of land on 2 floors 6 rooms…
$1,06M
Villa 4 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Reference: GY 104 Gan Yavne House on one floor 4 rooms of 100 m2 built on a plot of 743 m2 L…
$1,18M
