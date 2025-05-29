Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Even Yehuda, Israel

Villa 5 rooms in Even Yehuda, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Even Yehuda, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 688 m²
a villa in a yeshuv beer ganim between ashkelon and ashdod built 184 garden 504
$1,40M
