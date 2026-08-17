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Monthly rent of penthouses in Eilat, Israel

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Penthouse 3 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Superb 3-room apartment on the ground floor with private swimming pool and terrace, located …
$2,366
per month
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