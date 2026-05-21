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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Eilat, Israel

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
3 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
In the luxurious Amdar Residence complex with pool, gardens, gym sauna, 24/7 guard, parking,…
$8,100
per month
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