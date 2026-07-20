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Villas for sale in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
VILLA ELIE PIED IN Water available for holidays and parties with private pool and 4 rooms in…
$1,312
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 9 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Gorgeous villa for sale with the highest standards, located on a small, quiet street surroun…
$1,86M
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