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Cottages for sale in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

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1 property total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
In the Ganim Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of t…
$1,23M
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