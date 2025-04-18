Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel

apartments
4
5 properties total found
4 room apartment in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
$702,250
4 room apartment in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful 4-room mini penthouse with 18-meter balcony. Completely renovated. Good location, …
$603,935
Villa 10 rooms in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Large villa to renovate, great potential, very well located. 650 m2 of land
Price on request
4 room apartment in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
In an environment of villas and cottages, beautiful 4.5 rooms of 139m2 with parking. In abso…
$702,250
4 room apartment in Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Tuvia Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Fully renovated apartment (4 years old) invested in the smallest details with Cave Small bui…
$435,395
